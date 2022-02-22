Panama City, Fla. Weather (WMBB) – The warm, moist air mass that we are currently under is a result of deep level ridging and we can expect this southerly flow to continue through tomorrow, allowing for temperatures to remain warm. A Seabreeze this afternoon will provide a slight relief by capping temperatures for some but, still very warm in the upper 70s to low 80s. The lows tonight will be in the upper 50s and we`ll be warmer tomorrow in the upper 70s along the coast to the mid-80s inland. There is virtually zero chance for rain in the near term. The main story for this term will be the development of fog that will likely be dense overnight through the day on Wednesday. The fog will begin near the western panhandle coast and then spread throughout the area into the morning hours. It will begin to dissipate after sunrise Wednesday. Fog will likely remain over the marine areas into the overnight hours Wednesday night. A Dense Fog Advisory for both land and marine areas will likely be issued this evening.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video Title Name Email Description (optional) Submit Photo or Video