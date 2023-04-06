PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – A front will stall over the weekend and bring rain chances from Friday night through Easter Sunday. Saturday will have showers around all day, so some locations could be mostly wet on Saturday while others could be mostly dry on Saturday.

Today will be warm and humid again. We could even see a location or two hit 90°. Seabreeze favored locations will be the best place to run into a shower or storm not only Thursday afternoon but also Friday afternoon. Severe weather is not expected.

Scattered showers will develop Friday night and Saturday morning. The showers will work slowly across the area, and we could also see the rain chances hold through Easter Sunday morning. Rain totals for some could be as high as 2 inches, but most of the area will see 0.5-1.5 inches of rain.

Along with the rain chances over the weekend, temperatures will be much cooler than we’ve experienced lately. Temperatures will fall from the 80s Thursday and Friday to only 70s for highs on Saturday and 60s from Sunday to Monday. Morning lows Sunday through the middle of next week will likely be in the 50s. High temperatures will moderate through the middle of next week, back in the 70s.

The forecast is highly uncertain for next week with a cut-off low expected to develop to our south or to the east the evolution of that low will impact our forecast. For now, there are no real changes to what is currently a dry and near normal forecast for next week.