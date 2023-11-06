Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Good news finally on the weather side of things, rain is back in the forecast. It’s not a drought buster and most will likely only see enough to make the ground a bit wet. The good news is that we will likely see several days of overrunning moisture these types of setups are boom or bust with precip. The dry air can eat the rain or the cool air can add lift It is a delicate sweet spot but I think for now we get enough moisture around to bring some showers.

Tonight high clouds will allow the temps to stay a few degrees warmer than what we had for Sunday night into Monday morning. Temps should bottom out around 50 into Tuesday morning before returning to the upper 70s Tuesday afternoon. Foggy conditions are likely Tuesday night into Wednesday morning we should see fog develop each morning through Friday. Wednesday we are warm with highs in the low 80s inland and upper 70s on the coast this will be the temp pattern through Friday as well.

A cold front comes in on Friday which will allow for cool and dry air to undercut warm and moist air out of the Gulf. This should be enough for a stray shower. As the front continues south on Saturday an upper-level low will be stuck behind this trough and should keep sending moisture to us. Shower chances stay in the forecast through Monday, if we get lucky a low will develop in the Gulf on the leftover front to increase the moisture for us into Monday. I’m only expecting a few days of isolated showers but it’s better than the zero we have had on the board for some time. A more El Nino winter pattern is showing up in the long-range so we will see how that trends. It would mean a more active and wet pattern for us if it were to be established.