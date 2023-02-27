PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – We’re in for another warm week across the Panhandle with temperatures trending into the mid-70s for our coastal locations and low-mid 80s farther inland. Winds will be increasing in speed throughout the day on Monday due to two areas of pressure (a high and low) nearing each other. Winds will generally be from the south/southwest and sustained at about 15-20 mph. Wind gusts, however, may reach 30 mph along the coast and up to 40 mph inland. Easy to say, it’s not a good day for outdoor burning.

Winds will be a big factor to the forecast this week, regardless of moisture moving in from the Gulf of Mexico. Outdoor burning should be avoided Monday, Thursday and Friday. The best day to burn over the next seven days is Wednesday when the winds will be calmer (relative to the other days of the week).

Dry weather, minus a stray shower, is expected through Thursday. Thursday night into Friday morning, a cold front will be rolling through the Panhandle. Ahead of the front, when it arrives and shortly afterwards, winds will be strong. Scattered showers and storms are expected to start the day Friday.

We are closely monitoring Thursday-Friday for the potential for severe weather in the Panhandle. At this time, it’s a little to early to tell what may realistically occur. We will be fine-tuning this part of the forecast through the week, though, so check back often for more updates.

Following Friday’s front, a shot of cooler air will move south for the weekend. Temperatures will likely top out in the mid-60s Saturday and Sunday while morning lows dip into the 50s.