PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – We’re in for a warm and humid week across northwest Florida thanks to an influx of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico as a result of a building ridge of high pressure.

Foggy conditions are expected once again Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Commuters need to allot extra time for travel to work/school, leaving plenty of room between vehicles on the road, using low-beam headlights, and trying to maintain lanes by following lines of traffic.

In addition to foggy conditions, afternoons will be warm through the majority of the 7-day period. Highs are going to increase from the lower to mid-70s on Monday and Tuesday, to the upper 70s and near 80 on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out through the mid week, either.

There will be little change to the forecast each day as a ridge of high pressure builds around the southeast and blocks any front from surging south.

Our next pattern change will be delayed due to this ridge until the late weekend and possibly even next week.