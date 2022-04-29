PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – High pressure will continue to slide eastward and bring the low-level flow from the east to the southeast through Friday. Weak impulses in the upper-levels of the atmosphere could help to trigger a showers across the Panhandle over the next few days. Rain chances are highest Friday and Saturday. Pop-up showers and storms are in the forecast for the next seven days. This summer-like pattern will continue until another front comes in and clears out the moisture. In the meantime, expect it to be warm and humid with rain chances daily.