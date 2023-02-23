PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – The weather that started the week will be the weather that continues and closes out the week. We have plenty of moisture, which is why we’re seeing the clouds, but we have very little lift to produce pop-up showers. This is the reason why only a stray shower is possible today through the weekend.

Winds will be calming over the next few days but may still be breezy at times Thursday.

With the dry conditions, officials recommend that you avoid burning during the day today and tomorrow. If you need to burn something, Saturday could be the day for you to do so.

As far as rainfall goes, a front will approach the area on Monday and could move through Monday night or Tuesday morning. This will bring rain chances, but nothing looks like a high chance of rain until maybe the end of next week.