Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The weather this week will be pretty close to what we had last week. Warm and humid for the most part. Rain chances are low but could see a shower Monday night and Tuesday morning then a stronger front is possible for Thursday night and Friday morning. Patchy dense fog will be possible in the morning from Tuesday to Thursday. Tuesday will feature partly cloudy skies with a stray shower or two in the morning hours. The wind will shift from the West to the south by the evening hours. Wednesday should be a warm day with partly sunny conditions some fog in the morning is possible. Thursday will be a breezy day with some morning fog as well. Winds will be the biggest issue Thursday but a stay shower or storm is possible. Thursday night and Friday morning, A strong front will work across the area the ingredients for strong storms will be present including the possibility of tornadoes. The main question right now will be if we have enough lift from the front to keep storms going and allow them time to mature. hopefully, this will get ironed out in the next few days. After the windy Friday, the weekend looks pleasant. Temps will not be as warm as we will return to normal for this time of year with highs around 70 and lows in the 40s.