Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – High pressure will continue to slide eastward tonight and bring the low-level flow from the east to the southeast through tomorrow. Weak impulses in the upper-level flow could help to trigger a few showers across the Florida Panhandle and southeast Alabama in the near term. An isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out with this, particularly during the day on Friday. Expect lows tonight in the upper 50s to mid-60s (above normal) with highs on Friday in the 80s. High pressure will remain to the east of the region with south to southeasterly flow bringing Gulf moisture to the region through the short term. A weak upper-level impulse will bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms to the region in the short term, with the best chances during the day on Saturday. With daytime heating, this will also be our best chance to see a thunderstorm. Highs are forecast in the lower to mid-80s with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Low-level south to southeasterly flow will continue Sunday while a cold front approaches the southeast. This will once again help to enhance our PoPs for Sunday (20-40% range). A few upper-level waves will move across the southeast, allowing for low-end PoPs to remain in the forecast through the week. By the end of the week, another more organized system will be possible with a front moving across the region, however, significant differences in the models remain with this system.

