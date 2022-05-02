Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Warm and humid with the summer-like conditions to continue. Rain chances each day will bring a slight chance of relief but I wouldn’t be too optimistic about seeing the raindrops at your location. With just the limited moisture available and the Seabreeze as the catalyst to get storms rolling rain chances will be around 30% or less each day. The best chance of rain comes from a front that will move in and wash out on Friday. Breezy conditions likely are around for our Friday as well.

