PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for inland areas of the Florida Panhandle until 9 a.m. CST. Fog is reducing visibility to a mile or less in some areas this morning. Please drive cautiously using your low-beam headlights (double check they’re on), leave extra space between vehicles and drop your speed.

Sunshine will evaporate the fog through the mid-morning hours. Then, we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun through the afternoon. Temperatures today will be similar to yesterday, back in the upper 70s along the coast, low 80s inland. Winds out of the south continue to push in warm and humid air.

By the end of the work week and into the weekend, a frontal system will approach the southeast. In doing so, it may try to squeeze some moisture from the air, giving way to a few isolated pop-up showers Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances, though, remain on the lesser side, so significant rainfall is still unlikely over the next several days.

Worsening drought conditions and burn bans continue. Please avoid outdoor burning all across the Florida Panhandle. Outdoor burning is prohibited until further notice and subject to fines if caught in Jackson, Bay, Washington, Holmes, Walton, Okaloosa and Santa Rosa County.