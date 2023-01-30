Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – A stationary boundary will continue to hang around this week. This will bring repeat weather conditions much of the week. Fog will develop through tonight across the area. This should be slow to lift especially along the coast where marine fog could stick around. With the stall boundary around a shower is possible through our Tuesday as well. We should see very similar conditions Wednesday and Thursday as well. Thursday evening a cold front starts to approach this will increase our rain chances for Thursday night and Friday as the front works on through. The weekend after Friday should be mostly dry and also should be cooler. Temps will return close to the seasonal avg around the lower 60s.

