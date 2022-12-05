Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Warm pattern is in place now and this is one that is hard to break. Over much of this week, we will feature temps 5 to 10 degrees warmer than normal. As we head to the end of the week we should be set up for a series of fronts. These look to bring wetter conditions and possibly a cooler pattern. Before you jump up and down for colder temps the pattern replacing the one set in now might not be what you want. This will likely not bring arctic air but rather just temps and weather closer if not just below what’s normal this time of year. We should see temps in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. The timing and detail of the fronts where we need to be concerned for storms or how cold it will be are still up in the air. This happens often when we are approaching a flip to the pattern as the models struggle with the details of how to make it work. That means that in the longer range a higher amount of uncertainty is in place for now but we will continue to monitor the trends as we move through the week.

