PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Good morning and happy Friday! We’re off to a relatively cool start to the day with temperatures in the low-mid 60s. Winds are out of the east/northeast at 5-10 mph. They will increase to 10-15 mph today and shift southeast overall. The breeze will feel nice though with warm and sunny weather in store, though. Temperatures today will be similar to yesterday: 83-85 degrees.

An upper-level ridge and a couple different surface high pressure systems will work together to keep majority of the eastern half of the United States dry through the weekend. That includes us here in the Panhandle… These systems will also result in temperatures trending a little higher than normal. High temperatures are forecast to hit the low-mid 80s this weekend with lows similar to this morning.

There are some signs of a stronger front rolling into the southeast Monday, bringing cooler air to the Panhandle just in time for Halloween Tuesday. Temperatures will likely top out only in the mid-70s while morning lows fall back into the 50s Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday, we may only see high temperatures in the 60s while lows drop to the 40s. At this time, the front looks mostly dry.

Rain chances will remain low, creating a higher concern for fire danger. Please use extreme caution if burning anything outdoors and completely put out a fire before walking away. If you can avoid outdoor burning, that is the safest option.