PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Overall, we have a pretty quiet week of weather ahead of us. High pressure will give way to sunshine for the next few days. Winds will shift back to the southeast and south. Warmer air and more moisture will flow from the Gulf of Mexico northward. Temperatures will trend upwards as a result.

Today’s high temperatures will be in the low 70s for the coast, closer to 80 inland. Inland highs will reach the low-mid 80s by Thursday and Friday. Morning lows will trend higher too, back into the 50s and 60s this week.

A cold front will move into the southeast throughout the day Friday and Saturday. In the Panhandle, we’ll expect its arrival Saturday. Scattered showers and storms are likely Saturday as the front moves through our area. There will be very little change in temperatures following the front.

Another cold front is expected to move into northwest Florida Monday into Tuesday. More rain chances are in the 7-day forecast because of it, and it will provide a little cooler air to our area through the middle of next week. However, it will not bring a large temperature drop or freezing conditions.