Panama City Fla. (WMBB)- Upper-level ridging begins to slide eastward towards the Southeast throughout the short term, as this occurs surface high pressure will dominate and settle over the region. Thus, we`ll remain dry, mostly clear, and continue a gradual warming trend. Expect overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s with daytime highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Throughout the long term, the synoptic pattern becomes amplified and the ridge across eastern CONUS deepens. Towards the end of the long term, a potential deepening trough moves across the Central Plains with a potential cold front stretching from the Mid-Atlantic through Texas. This will have to be monitored throughout the next few days for any severe potential beginning early next week. Otherwise, the warming trend continues throughout the long term and a moistening trend begins this weekend ahead of the potential low-pressure disturbance. Expect daytime highs in the low 80s initially warming into the mid to upper 80s by Monday. Expect overnight lows initially in the upper 40s warming into the lower 60s by Monday.