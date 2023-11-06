PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Good morning and happy Monday! Temperatures are down in the mid-upper 40s for many, so you may want to grab a jacket as you step out the door, and don’t forget your sunglasses – sunrise was at 6 a.m. CST today. That extra layer of clothing will not be needed at all this afternoon, though, with temperatures topping out near 80 degrees.

Warm and dry weather will continue through the middle of the work week thanks to a surface high pressure system sitting almost right over us. This will give way to mostly sunny skies and temperatures generally in the low 80s for highs, morning lows in the 40s and 50s.

As the high shifts east, our winds will come from the south more, resulting in an increase in moisture content of the atmosphere. This will likely result in a more humid feel and some fog late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. We’ll also see some more cloud cover Wednesday, too.

By the end of the work week and into the weekend, a frontal system will approach the southeast. In doing so, it may try to squeeze some moisture from the air, giving way to a few isolated pop-up showers Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances, though, remain on the lesser side, so significant rainfall is still unlikely over the next several days.

Worsening drought conditions and burn bans continue. Please avoid outdoor burning all across the Florida Panhandle. Outdoor burning is prohibited until further notice and subject to fines if caught in Bay, Washington, Holmes, Walton, Okaloosa and Santa Rosa County.