Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Hi-res model guidance suggests patchy fog and perhaps even some stratus may develop over SE-AL and the FL Panhandle counties. Current thinking is that if the fog does develop it would be west or near the Chattahoochee and Apalachicola Rivers and be short-lived, eroding shortly after sunrise. After that, another warm and dry is forecast. Highs for Tuesday will be the upper 70s to low 80s for northern FL, the low 80s for SE Al, and the low to mid-80s for SW GA.

Fairly quiet weather is expected across the area for the middle of the week as an axis of high pressure over the Atlantic continues to influence the pattern across the region. Southerly flow will prevail around this surface high which will bring milder lows each morning as dewpoints increase through Thursday morning. High temperatures in the low 80s are expected on Wednesday.