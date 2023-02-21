PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – It has been an excellent start to the week of weather with dry conditions set to continue. Temperatures for inland areas will be in the 80s most of this week and the mid-70s for our coastal locations. While it is unlikely that we will break any coastal high temperatures, we will be very close to the record high temperatures for our inland areas.

The other things to consider will be the dry and breezy conditions during the day, and the possibility of patchy dense fog in the overnights. The dry windy conditions can create fire issues. Thankfully, the overnights will offer relief with high dew points, and relative humidity will be very high every night.

Rain chances will be below 20 percent all week with just a stray case of a seabreeze shower or storm daily.

A cold front will approach the area Friday but will stall before reaching us. This will leave the weekend with more of the same warm and dry weather. The next rain chances might be next week at the earliest.