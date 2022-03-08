High humidity thanks to moisture streaming in from the south has lead to dense fog building in across the Panhandle this morning. There is a dense fog advisory until 10 a.m. CT and 11 a.m. ET. Yesterday’s front has also stalled across northwest Florida, resulting in a few isolated showers tracking northeast along the boundary from Walton to Holmes county into Dothan, AL. Rain showers will be limited today, but widespread showers and storms are expected Wednesday through Friday. 1-3″ of rain will be possible with isolated higher amounts. Isolated severe storms capable of producing strong, damaging winds may also occur. The tornado threat is low but not zero, so everyone should remain weather aware.

Stay with the First Alert Storm Team for more weather updates throughout the week!