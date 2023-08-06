Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Monday will be much more dry on the rain side as some dry air makes it to us. This will allow for the temps to rise into the mid and upper 90s across the area. Heat index could rise to or above 115° with very high dew points in place. Tuesday will still be hot as well but better rain chances for pop-up showers and storms. With a west-to-southwest wind, most of this week’s rain chances will be higher for our inland areas vs the coastal areas, which could be protected by the sea breeze. This means that all-week rain chances will be higher inland than along the coast.

Tonight a shower or storm around is possible and it will be humid. Temps fall into the mid to upper 70s for the lows. Monday lower rain chances bring very high temps. Temps will rise into the mid to upper 90s with the feels-like temps over 110° possible. A stray shower or storm in the afternoon but rain chances will stay low all day. Tuesday another front will bring higher rain chances and then stall. Tuesday could be the best chance of rain over the next week but the pop-up storm chance will be with us most of the week.

Tropics: not much to talk about. Plenty of waves in the Atlantic that could develop but nothing on the models as of now for development. Things can change in the tropics quickly as peak season Agu 20 to Oct 10 approaches. It’s best to keep up with the latest during hurricane season.