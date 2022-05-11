PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – High pressure building in across the southeast results in more sunshine for the Florida Panhandle. Temperatures will be warming the to mid-upper 80s for many days, too, even though our pattern will change by the end of the week. An upper-level low off the east coast will move south towards coastal Georgia late Thursday into Friday. This will work moisture back to northwest Florida from east to west. With more moisture present and daytime heating, pop-up showers and storms will be possible Friday through early next week. Not much relief is coming from the rain, nor is significant rainfall expected. Majority of the Panhandle will remain dry even with rain chances present.