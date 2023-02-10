Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – A upper low is over Arkansas right now this will slowly work to the northern Gulf coast. The low is helping to lift moisture along the stalled boundary in place. This will continue tonight and tomorrow before the low moves off to our north on Sunday. Tonight off and on rain is expected rain could be heavy at times. Flash flooding is possible as well in areas that see repeated heavy rainfall. Rain totals will end up around for most between 2 and 3 inches a few locations could see 5 inches or more. Saturday will continue the off-and-on rain with some breaks in the precip and the rain could be heavy at times. A storm or two is possible severe weather is not expected. Rain will wrap up with some isolated showers Sunday morning. Next week we watch the active pattern roll on we should see some nice dry weather Monday and Tuesday. The middle of the week will be a set up for storms once again and severe weather across the southeast. It’s too early to say how we will be impacted by this setup but something to watch for as we go into next week.

