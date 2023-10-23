PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Good morning and happy Monday! We’re off to a bit more of a warm and humid start with temperatures in the mid-50s to mid-60s. There are some areas of patch fog developing, too, so please drive with caution during your commute early today.

An upper-level ridge and a couple different surface high pressure systems will work together to keep majority of the eastern half of the United States dry for the next 5-7 days. That includes us here in the Panhandle… These systems will also result in temperatures trending a little higher than normal. High temperatures are forecast to hit the low-mid 80s this week with lows similar to this morning.