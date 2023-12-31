PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – What a beautiful final day of 2023 it was in the Florida Panhandle. Temperatures reached the low 60s for highs under a mostly sunny sky. As we get ready to count down to midnight, temperatures will be falling to the mid-50s along the coast (not as cold due to upper-level clouds) and mid-40s inland (more clear of a sky). Overnight lows will reach the low 40s inland, low 50s along the coast. Patchy fog is possible anywhere across the Panhandle.

Monday, we’ll see a mostly sunny sky and perhaps a stray shower as a cold front moves through the area. Temperatures will reach the mid-60s again before falling to the low 40s and 30s Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon, the temperature will only reach the mid-50s.

Wednesday, an area of low pressure will develop west and shift east. In doing so, it will result in temperatures in the upper 50s inland and near 60 along the coast. It will also produce scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Clearing is expected by Thursday.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and chilly with high temperatures in the mid-50s and overnight lows in the 30s. Some inland areas may fall to freezing Friday morning.

Next weekend, we’ll watch for the development of another frontal system. Right now, it looks likely that showers and storms will return to the Panhandle Saturday, likely clearing for Sunday. Another warm-up would occur Saturday and cool-down on Sunday if this plays out. We’ll fine-tune this part of the forecast as needed over the next several days.