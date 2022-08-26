PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – The pattern is not showing much of a change in the coming 5 to 7 days and maybe beyond. There is some good news though – it appears that our rain chances will be highest in the afternoon hours, so we should have some dry periods to allow you to get out and get things done. This will not be the case every day, though, as land breeze showers and storms can spark early shower and thunderstorm development, especially along the coast.

TROPICAL UPDATE: The tropics remain on the calm side, but we are still watching a few waves that show the potential to develop over the next 10 days. Right now, there is nothing that should concern you at the moment as we don’t actually have any storms to track or forecast. We are in peak season and things can change quickly. It is urged that you check the forecast as often as possible for changes as we move forward.