PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Rain showers and a storm are possible on Thursday with a cold front that will work through.

Friday should offer up a dry day with sunshine but it will be cooler. Friday afternoon, clouds should start to stream in as the next storm system takes form to our west.

Saturday, for the most part, should be dry, but it will be cloudy and cool. There will be a chance at a shower, but it won’t be until the afternoon and evening that the bulk of the precipitation moves through our area. Saturday night and Sunday, a low-pressure system should run right over the top of us, spinning up moisture from the Gulf and resulting in widespread rain.