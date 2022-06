Panama City Fla. (WMBB) -Active weather defines the short-term period thanks to a lingering frontal boundary entrenched within an anomalously moist air mass across the region. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected, especially during peak heating hours when instability is greatest. This thinking is reflected in the precipitation forecast where a widespread chance of likely PoPs is in place.

Tropics:

PTC 2 is not a threat to the US.

In the Gulf leftover trough might produce a low and could become tropical before moving ashore in TX by Thursday or Friday. Not a threat to FL

Area of interest in the Atlantic to the East of PTC 2 has a low chance to develop but will have a very tough road ahead to make it to the US. No threat to the US at this time but worth watching down the road would be approaching FL peninsula around the 6th of July if it holds together which is unlikely at this time.