Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – We expect the heating of the day and the sea breeze to bring showers and storms in the afternoon this time of year. We have seen that at times this summer but we have also been in a busy pattern with weak fronts around as well. It seemed to either be hot and dry or wet and humid with very few “typical weather” days. The usual pattern with hit-and-miss showers and storms will be with us the rest of the week and temps will be in the low 90s for highs and mid to upper 70s for lows. Basically, the forecast is exactly what you would expect if you were forecasting this time of year and knew nothing about the setup or the forecast.

Tonight will see some passing clouds and a coastal shower or storm is possible rain chances are around 30%. Temps will fall into the 70s for the low and some patchy fog is possible in low-lying areas. Wednesday will see a shower or storm around the coast in the morning then hit-and-miss showers and storms in the afternoon. The activity should fade in the evening into the overnight. Rain coverage should be 40 to 60% overall through Friday. This means no washout weather you should see a good bit of sun each day even with the rain chances around. Temps will be slightly warm through Friday and heat index values will be 100 to 108° which should keep us under heat advisory criteria. A week front and the help of some tropical moisture will work in for the weekend and looks likely to bring the best rain chances for Sunday and Monday of next week.