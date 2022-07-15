Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Things are getting back to the summer look we know in the panhandle once again. This means the rain chance will be mostly driven by the heating of the day and the Seabreeze in the afternoon. We will see our rain chances over the next 7 to 10 days around 40 to 50% with a day or two higher around 60%. The summer pattern usually features a 40 to 60% chance of rain. Temps for the most part will be just slightly below average around 90°. The tropical outlook remains on the calm side of things.

