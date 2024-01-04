PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Good morning and happy Thursday! Cloud cover exited the Panhandle overnight as the low pressure system that brought rain to the area yesterday shifted east. High pressure building to our west currently is working in colder air across the Great Plains and Deep South. Temperatures locally are mainly in the mid-upper 30s with a few spots still in the low 40s. Winds out of the north at 5-10 mph are creating a wind chill of about 5 degrees, making it feel closer to freezing this morning.

We have plenty of sunshine in today’s forecast! Don’t leave home without your sunglasses and a few layers as it will still be pretty chilly even with the sun. Temperatures today will reach the mid-upper 50s. There will also be a breeze out of the northeast around 10-15 mph.

Friday morning, temperatures inland will be in the mid-30s while the coast sees temperatures in the low 40s. We’ll see sunshine to start the day Friday, but clouds will build in as another area of low pressure develops to our west. A warm front will work warmer air and more moisture into the Panhandle. Temperatures are forecast to reach the low-mid 60s Friday and Saturday. Rainfall is expected to arrive to northwest Florida late Friday through Saturday morning.

Isolated severe storms may develop with this next storm system. At this time, damaging winds and an isolated tornado are the main threats. Though, there is growing concern for a greater severe weather threat to occur Monday into Tuesday next week. If it pans out, all modes of severe weather (damaging wind, tornadoes, hail, flash flooding) may occur locally. Check the forecast daily for more updates as we fine-tune the forecast on News 13.