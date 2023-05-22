Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – The stationary front will be with us through the night and for our Tuesday. We kick it out of here through the day on Wednesday and then Thursday and on looks like some fantastic weather!

Tonight isolated to scattered storms will continue through the overnight hours. The concern is a storm lining up near the coast and becoming stationary as many storms have done today. This could cause flash flooding if something like this were to be set up. Otherwise, temps should fall down to the upper 60s and low 70s around the region. Tuesday the boundary will slowly slide south tomorrow and should allow for 50 to 80% coverage for the day Tuesday. Storms will still be hit-and-miss so some areas could remain completely dry. That is normal with the summertime pattern. Flash flooding is possible with storms that run over the same areas. The flood potential appears lower than it did for Monday still something to watch. Wednesday the front will slide to our south but showers could pop with the heating of the day Wednesday will bring a good bit of clouds so temps might only reach the upper 70s or low 80s. Dry air and slightly cooler air come in Wednesday night and will be with us for the duration of the week. This will reduce rain chances down to just a stray isolated pop-up in the afternoons and overnight lows in the low 60s! The nice weather could hang on through next week as well with the heat slowly building but that’s still a long way off so we will watch the trends.