Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The summertime pattern usually features around a 40-50% chance of rain. Over the last few days, we have had 60-70% thanks to Tropical moisture and a stalled boundary. The tropical moisture is not going anywhere but the boundary is washing out. The boundary washing out will take a few more days, we also will have a bit of help with a meso-low working in our direction for Friday and Saturday. After that high pressure settles into the northern Gulf this will return us to more of the typical setup. Just in time for the Fourth of July where the shower and storm action should be more hit and miss than what we have had as of late.

