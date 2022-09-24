PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — Tropical Storm Ian will continue to shift west into the southern Caribbean Saturday night.

Here at home in the Panhandle, the end of the weekend and beginning of the work week remain mostly dry, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

A cold front is expected to shift across the Southeast Monday, with the potential to curve what will be Hurricane Ian, onto a more easterly track. However, these features could miss each other, which would continue to keep the storm on north and more western track in the coming days.

For the moment, the potential landfalling locations for Ian, span as much as 200 nautical miles, and vary in timing too. The European model outputs Ian, in Tampa around 8 a.m. Thursday, while the GFS (American) model pushes the storm west towards Destin on Friday morning.

As the storm strengthens into a hurricane late Sunday/early Monday, a more accurate forecast track will come into view.

If the westerly track becomes the more verified route, the Panhandle could see tropical storm conditions begin as early as Wednesday.

Due to the wide-ranging uncertainty in the forecast track, a definitive list of potential impacts is not appropriate at this time.