Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Rain chances increase as moisture comes in from the south and southeast. The day’s heating will bring plenty of showers and storms to the area Friday through Sunday thanks to the extra moisture. We should see coverage up to 60% but it will remain scattered so not looking for washout weather. With the hit-and-miss nature of showers and storms, some areas might miss more than hit and others hit more than miss. That means even with the high rain chances that you should still be able to get outside.

Tonight showers fade overnight and temps will be slightly warmer with low rain chances into the morning hours. Friday temps will warm into the 90s but by the afternoon showers and storms will start to pop. The seabreeze should be pined to the coast with an east flow overall this will take away one of the main mitigating factors for rain in coastal areas. That is stable air behind the sea breeze and the concave shape of the coast. Those two things can keep coastal areas dry when inland areas see rain. This time around it’s the Franklin County coast that will have the moisture pushed away from as we move into the afternoon hours. Rain chances Friday will be 50 to 60%. Saturday the moisture is still with us so more of the same showers and storms hit-and-miss in the afternoon hours with temps climbing into the low to mid-90s. Sunday into next week the moisture slowly moves away but could be replaced by a trough that would help keep the rain chances around. The models are mixed on that solution so for now going with much warmer temps and lower rain chances Monday through Thursday with the general summer pattern of an afternoon storm possible.