PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — The first tropical disturbance has emerged in the northern Gulf as of Sunday night, keeping rain in the forecast for Monday.

As far as Sunday evening goes, shower and storm chances will remain at about a 50-60% chance due to the pulses of moisture coming off this system, and another boundary lingering to our west.

This setup keeps moisture around overnight and into Monday morning.

Throughout the day Monday showers and storms are expected to take on a more west to east path across the Panhandle. The threat level remains marginal, with the greatest risks with organized storms being damaging winds, heavy rain, small hail, and lightning.

Western counties could see 1-2′ or greater of precipitation by the end of the day Monday, but the bulk of the moisture will move on by the evening hours.

The summertime pattern of afternoon pop-up showers and storms will return on Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures swinging into the mid and upper 80s again.

Wetter again Thursday, with another front on the way. A drier pattern sets up just in time for Memorial Day weekend.