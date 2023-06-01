Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Tropical Depression Two has formed out of the surface trough that was off to our south. While it was unorganized enough to throw moisture our way yesterday, today it stole the moisture away from us. The system is being influenced by an upper-level trough and that will start to move east tonight. When that happens northwest flow will take over as well the surface winds are out of the northeast thanks to high pressure to our north. These two factors will press the system to the south and eventually dry air and shear will allow this system to dissipate. It has a narrow window over the next 20 hours or so to become a tropical storm if it can achieve that then the name would be Arlene.

Tonight showers maybe a storm linger mostly for the coastal areas. The best chance of rain looks to be the forgotten coast. Friday’s northeast flow will pin the sea breeze to the coast but a stray shower or storm is possible in the afternoons. We should repeat that for the weekend as well. With the noth flow, we will have a touch of compressional heating along with just warmer air to deal with. Coastal highs should be in the mid to upper 80s the next 7 days with overnight lows around 70, and inland areas should be in the low 90s for highs and upper 60s for low. This is actually right where we should be for temperatures this time of year. It will feel hotter thanks to the high humidity so make sure to stay hydrated and cool if outdoors for an extended period of time.