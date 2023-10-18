PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Good morning! We’re off to another chilly start with temperatures are mainly in the 40s inland and low 50s along the extreme coastline. Thankfully, it will be a little warmer today with temperatures reaching the low-mid 70s under a sunny sky.

Our weather this week will be largely influenced by a ridge of high pressure building over the eastern half of the United States. Overall, temperatures the next several days will climb into the mid-upper 70s by Thursday and Friday while morning lows remain in the 40s and 50s.

Another cold front is expected to arrive in northwest Florida Friday. It may produce a few isolated showers, but little rainfall is likely. The front will also do little to result in a temperature change. Rather, temperatures will remain in the upper 70s Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The next 7-10 days feature dry weather which will increase the threat for fire danger. Please use extreme caution when doing any outdoor burning and make sure a fire is completely put out before leaving the scene.