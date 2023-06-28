UPDATE (7:10 AM CDT) – A Heat Advisory has just been issued for western counties and mainly coastal areas of the Florida Panhandle until 7 p.m. CDT today. There’s a higher probability that the areas outlined in orange on the map will experience heat indices (feels like temperatures) up to 110. Stay hydrated and cool!

——————————————————————————–

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – An upper-level ridge continues to build over the region, resulting in high temperatures across our area. Temperatures will likely hover in the low 90s along the coast, mid-upper 90s inland each afternoon. Adding in the dense moisture in the atmosphere and it could feel more like 105 degrees!

Today, we’re off to a bit of a cloudy start with some pop-up showers that have developed over the Gulf and our coastal locations. Moisture is building and meeting a stalled boundary across the Panhandle, resulting in the isolated pop-up activity. Temperatures have been in the low 80s along the coast with high humidity making it feel more like the low 90s. Meanwhile, inland temperatures have been in the mid-upper 70s with slightly less humidity. The front to our north is slowly pushing south and attempting to provide some drier air to the Panhandle. Relative humidity values may drop for some area, especially northward, but overall, it will still feel uncomfortable outside through the day. High temperatures are forecast to range from 91 to 97 degrees. With humidity factored in, it could feel as hot as 105-108 degrees. After the morning showers, it should remain pretty dry through the afternoon.

Heat Safety Tips:

Reduce time in the sun

Take breaks from the sun, seeking shade or air conditioned locations

Wear light colored, lightweight and loose-fitting clothing

If you don’t have air conditioning, head to public locations that do (mall, library, etc.)

Stay hydrated, drink lots of water

Look before you lock – check your backseats, removing children, pets and the elderly from your vehicle

Check up on family, friends and neighbors, especially the elderly

Provide shade and plenty of drinking water for outdoor pets or bring them inside

Unfortunately, Mother Nature will not provide much relief from the heat in the form of rainfall. Isolated pop-up showers or storms will be possible almost every day, but that rain chance remains slim at just 10-30%, 40% max through early next week.

The main weather question will be how a few MCS’s (storm complexes) work throughout the southeast. There is a chance that Friday could feature an opportunity for an MCS to impact our area, but there is still some uncertainty about if one actually develops and where it may go. Check back for updates!

Late this weekend, the ridge should flatten out and lead to higher rain chances. This should allow temperatures to drop a tad, thanks to more clouds around and increasing chances for showers and storms in the afternoon hours.