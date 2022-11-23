PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Cloud cover has resulted in warmer temperatures across the Panhandle this morning, mainly in the mid-upper 50s. Clouds are expected to break apart and reveal more sunshine later today as a broad low pressure system over southern Florida moves east and high pressure works some drier air in from the north. Temperatures are forecast to reach the low 70s today.

By Thanksgiving, an area of low pressure and associated fronts will begin to develop over the southern Plains and mid-south. The chance for rain exists for northwest Florida on Thanksgiving, but not until the late evening hours. Isolated pop-up showers will be possible at that time mainly for counties west of Bay County. Rain chances, however, will rise Thursday night through Friday as the storm system travels east. Scattered showers and storms look most likely on Black Friday and lasting through Saturday with most areas seeing about half an inch of rain.

Temperatures will return to the mid-upper 60s for highs Sunday and Monday. Cloud cover will be clearing as well, leaving more sunshine in the forecast to start next week.