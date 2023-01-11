PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – It’s been a nice start to the week as temperatures sit near our seasonable average. Today will be warmer than normal though as high temperatures reach the low-mid 70s. This warming trend will continues into Thursday as a warm front stretches north ahead of our next cold front.

The front will bring a nice punch of cold air following some showers and storms. There is a low risk of severe weather. An isolated severe storm is possible in which case strong, damaging winds will be the biggest threat. Showers and storms are expected to move in Thursday afternoon into the evening.

By Friday morning, the rain should be gone but cloud cover might take a little longer to clear. Clouds should clear throughout the day.

High temperatures will fall to only the 50s Friday, Saturday and for most, Sunday. A frost and freeze are possible area-wide Friday night and Saturday night.

Thankfully, the cold snap won’t last for long. Temperatures are forecast to shoot upwards pretty quickly, back to the 70s early next week.