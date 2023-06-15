PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Severe weather will be possible anywhere in the Florida Panhandle today as the ingredients are in play for scattered shower and thunderstorm development. The Tornado Watch has been extended to include all of northwest Florida until 3 p.m. CDT.

A washed out boundary, ample moisture in the atmosphere, energy from the sun, positioning of the jet stream and shortwaves surging across the southeast will create the threat of stronger storm potential across the regions over the next couple days.

Pop-up showers and storms developing through the morning and into the afternoon could result is isolated supercells capable of producing large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. Additionally, any MCS development would extend that threat across the Panhandle, too.

An additional 2-4 inches of rain is also possible and could result in flash flooding. Please remember to “turn around, don’t drown” when coming to any roadways taking on floodwater.

Have multiple ways to get severe weather alerts. Social media should not be your first source. A weather radio, weather apps, and TV broadcasts will provide you with imminent weather warnings.

Unfortunately, this pattern is likely to repeat for Friday and possibly into Saturday. Please check back for more updates throughout the week.