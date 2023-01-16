Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Rain chances coming back with the warmer weather. A few systems moving in our direction will bring with it rain. Tuesday will carry what Monday night brings in clouds and stray shower chances. This will hold Tuesday night and Wednesday we could see a setup for fog Wednesday as well. A front comes on Thursday this will be a weaker front than what we have had the last few weeks so severe weather looks unlikely. Rain chances will also be around 50% Just scattered coverage of showers and storms are expected. Friday should offer dry weather as high pressure takes control for only a day. Saturday and Sunday both will offer rain at this time it’s uncertain as to how the lows will evolve and what exact track they will take. While rain chances will remain regardless of low placement, temps and amount of rain plus chances of storms will depend on low placement. After the weekend it’s possible another and maybe a strong front will work through early next week. Right now this is too far out for details but it highlights the active pattern that will be in place over the next 8 to 12 days.

