PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) – Moisture from the tropics will be sent toward the Peninsula of Florida tonight, but chances for rain will stay put for the weekend.

Deep southerly flow will stay intact on Sunday, while a cold front pushes east from the ArkLaTex region. This will bring about rain chances for showers and storms in the late morning and early afternoon, and enhance chances for a few severe storms late Sunday.

Moisture late Sunday into Monday will be more widespread than what the region experiences Saturday.

The aforementioned cold front will stall Monday, sending additional pulses of moisture over the region. Our western areas could record over 2″ of precipitation between Sunday and Monday.

Heavy downpours, lightning, 60 mph gusts, and small hail are the most significant threats embedded in Sunday night and Monday morning storms.

Drier and more seasonal weather is expected to return Tuesday and Wednesday.