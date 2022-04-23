PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — Sunny skies and low dewpoints will keep near-perfect conditions intact for the weekend.

Shifting into the beginning of the workweek, only gradual changes are coming towards the Panhandle, with some added humidity and warmth on Monday and Tuesday.

The cold front that is expected to pass slowly over the Southeast Monday and Tuesday, could give the region a shot at isolated showers or storms too, but chances remain low between 10-30%. Severe weather is unlikely.

High temperatures inland could see potential 90-degree readings Monday or Tuesday.

Drier air returns Wednesday along with northwesterly breezes that should lower rough surf along the coastline.

High temperatures settle back into the lower and mid-80s for the rest of the week. Precipitation chances stay minuscule.