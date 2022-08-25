Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The pattern is not showing much of a change in the coming 5 to 7 days and maybe beyond. There is some good news though, it appears that our rain chances will be best in the afternoon hours in the coming days so we should at least have some time to get out and get things done. This will not be the case every day as land breeze showers and storms can get things going early esp along the coast. The tropics remain on the calm side but we are watching more than a few things that show the potential to develop over the next ten days. Nothing that should concern you at the moment as we don’t actually have any storms to track or forecast. We are in peak season and things can change quickly it is urged that you check the forecast as often as possible for changes as we move forward.

