Panama City FL. (WMBB) – The panhandle is expecting just a minor impact from Hurricane Ian. High waves, Breezy conditions, and high fire danger are the main issues across the area. Rainfall is expected to be just spotty showers that going Thursday through Saturday. The highest winds are expected to be along the coast with 20-30 mph there and gusts up to 40 mph will be possible locally across the area. With the dry conditions, high fire danger will be present with the breezy conditions. Please do not burn outdoors if possible over the coming days.

