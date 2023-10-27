Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – A strong cold front is working across the country and will reach us by Tuesday morning. The colder air will settle on Tuesday night and Wednesday. A 20% chance of a shower is all we will manage with the passing of the front. The next shot at rain will be dependent on the next cold front but it could be some time down the road as the dry pattern holds.

Tonight is a bit warmer into the low 60s across the area. Fog could develop by the early morning hours at least patchy fog is possible. We warm up with similar weather that we had all week holding through the weekend. Inland areas could see the mid to upper 80s while coastal areas will hold in the lower 80s thanks to the water temps. Monday night the first front moves through. Tuesday the second front comes in and the colder air really makes the push in by the evening and overnight Tuesday. Winds will be out of the north 15-25 behind the front increasing fire danger with the dry weather holding. A stray shower on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning is possible but don’t count on it. Wednesday next week will be cloudy and cold with temps only in the low 60s then falling to the low 40s and upper 30s Wednesday night and Thursday morning. A few cold-favored spots could have patchy frost Thursday morning if the conditions line up. The air mass will slowly recover back to the 70s for a high next weekend and lows in the 50s.