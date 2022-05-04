PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – The same weather we had for Monday and Tuesday looks set to continue Wednesday and Thursday. If you are looking to win the rain lotto, the chances remain on the low side until Friday. Temps will continue to range from the mid-80s on the coast to the upper 80s and low 90s for our inland areas. Friday will bring breezy conditions and a boundary that will stall out, this should up the rain chances to 40-50% for both Friday and Saturday.

Going into next week a ridge to our west and a possible cut-low or sub-tropical low in the Atlantic will help for down air that is much drier. This won’t help the high temperatures much but it will help the air at least feel a bit cooler.