PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – It’s been a nice start to the week as temperatures sit near our seasonable average. We will warm up over the next few days ahead of a cold front. Temperatures are forecast to reach the low 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

The front will bring a nice punch of cold air, but severe weather is not a concern with the current setup. Showers and storms are expected to move in Thursday afternoon into the evening. By Friday morning, just a few lingering showers are possible east as colder and dry air moves into the region.

High temperatures will fall to only the 50s Friday, Saturday and for most, Sunday. A frost and freeze are possible area-wide Friday night and Saturday night.